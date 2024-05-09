Las Alturas Road lane closure in effect starting Friday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The City of Santa Barbara announced a lane closure on Las Alturas Road will be in effect starting Friday, May 10.

The organization provided more information in the following press release:

Starting Friday, May 10, Las Alturas Road between 1105 Las Alturas and Terrace Road (map) will be reduced to one lane for alternating traffic. The southbound lane closure is a preventative measure to protect the road and public utilities from damage in response to a recent landslide on private property along Las Alturas Road which began in February 2024.

This lane closure will remain in effect until a permanent road stabilization project is constructed. To ensure smooth traffic flow, the City’s Traffic Engineering Division has implemented temporary stop-controlled traffic measures to facilitate two-way traffic. Motorists are urged to exercise additional caution when traveling through this area.

We appreciate the public’s cooperation and understanding during this temporary lane closure.

For questions regarding impacts within the City Right of Way, please contact Laura Yanez, Principal Engineer, at LYanez@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

For questions regarding impacts to private property please contact Tina Dye, Community Development Building and Safety, Chief Building Official at CDye@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

For road safety, please contact Mike Krashefski, Street Operations and Maintenace Superintendent, at MKrashefski@SantaBarbarCA.gov.