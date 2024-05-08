Girsh Park celebrates 25th anniversary in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Girsh Park announced it will be celebrating its 25th anniversary.

The park provided more information in the following press release:

Goleta, CA - May 23, 2024 will mark a significant milestone as Girsh Park proudly celebrates its 25th anniversary. Opened to the public in May 1999, Girsh Park embarked on a revolutionary journey being owned and operated by a private, non-profit foundation, challenging the traditional norms of public park ownership and management. In the face of skepticism, The Foundation for Girsh Park dared to break the mold and crafted a unique business model that has since become a beacon of success.

Over the past 25 years, Girsh Park has exceeded the expectations envisioned in 1999 and has emerged as a cornerstone of the Goleta community and a recreational hub for the entire Southcoast. The Foundation for Girsh Park’s unwavering commitment to serving the community, along with the support of generous donors, has been the driving force behind the success of the Park. Not only has The Foundation for Girsh Park been able to maintain and sustain the park over the years, but new amenities have been added such as additional fields, restrooms, a concession stand, batting cages, and picnic areas.

Throughout the years, Girsh Park has become synonymous with excellence, supporting a plethora of programs and events that cater to diverse interests and age groups. From fostering youth sports leagues like Dos Pueblos Little League, AYSO Region 122, and Santa Barbara Soccer Club to hosting beloved community festivals like the Goleta Lemon Festival, Girsh Park has been the epicenter of joy and camaraderie for the community.

Central to Girsh Park's success story is the partnership between the City of Goleta and The Foundation for Girsh Park. This innovative collaboration, blending public resources with private philanthropy, has been instrumental in sustaining and enhancing the park's operations over the past 25 years. Through shared vision and mutual commitment, the City of Goleta and the Foundation for Girsh Park have worked hand in hand to leverage resources aimed at enriching the park experience for all. This symbiotic relationship serves as a testament to the power of public-private partnerships in driving positive community impact and ensuring the continued vitality of cherished public spaces like Girsh Park.

With over 500,000 annual visits, Girsh Park serves as a melting pot where individuals from all walks of life converge, transcending socio-economic barriers to revel in the spirit of community. Today, as The Foundation for Girsh Park commemorates our 25th anniversary, we reaffirm our dedication to fostering inclusivity, unity, and progress within the vibrant tapestry of Goleta.

"As we reflect on the remarkable journey of Girsh Park over the past quarter-century, we are filled with gratitude for the unwavering support of the Girsh/Hochman Families, the City of Goleta, and the community," said Ryan Harrington, Executive Director of The Foundation for Girsh Park. "This milestone not only celebrates our achievements but also symbolizes the boundless potential for growth and innovation in the years to come. Girsh Park belongs to the community, and together we will continue to create lasting memories and build a brighter future for generations to come."

As we embark on the next chapter of our legacy, Girsh Park remains steadfast in its commitment to excellence, innovation, and community engagement. Here's to 25 years of cherished memories and countless more to come.