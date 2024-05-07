Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office aids City of Goleta Police to cite 142 distracted drivers in April

GOLETA, Calif. – The Goleta Police Department cited 142 drivers who violated California's hands-free cell phone law during April to raise awareness over the dangers of distracted driving.

State laws for distracted driving have existed since 2008 that detail drivers aren't allowed to hold their phones or other electronics while driving including talking, texting, app usage or use at red lights.

“Next to speeding, this is probably one of the most violated laws on our roads, despite repeated efforts to warn drivers about the hands-free cell phone law. Many drivers continue to use their phones while operating a vehicle.” Sergeant Noel Rivas said. “Our ultimate goal is to change behaviors that help make our roads safer for everyone.

Cell phone use while driving is punishable by fine and two violations within 36 months of prior conviction can result in a point added to a driver's record.

The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office and City of Goleta Police advise those who need to use their phone on the road to pull over to a safe location and resume driving after putting their device away.