Santa Barbara opens new UCLA Health facility to help community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – UCLA Health opened up a location in downtown Santa Barbara to help the community with its growing needs for health care.

Below is a press release from UCLA Health on its newest location:

UCLA Health has opened a new location in Santa Barbara, housing primary & specialty care and cancer care - at one downtown Santa Barbara location in response to the area’s growing demand for the health system’s world-class care.

The Santa Barbara Primary & Specialty Care Clinic , which includes primary care and rheumatology with additional specialties to be added in the future, is the third UCLA Health primary care location in the area – the others are located in Montecito and Goleta – giving residents expanded access to care and easier access to appointments.

The UCLA Health Cancer Care clinic was previously located at 309 Quinto Street in Santa Barbara.

The two clinics are located at 111 East Victoria Street in Santa Barbara. The Primary & Specialty Care services are on the 2nd floor while the UCLA Health Cancer Care clinic and its dedicated infusion center are on the 3rd floor. Cancer services offered at the clinic include medical oncology, hematology, genetics, breast cancer care as well as access to UCLA clinical trials and the psychosocial support services provided by The Simms Mann Center for Integrative Oncology.

"We feel extremely grateful that UCLA Health has been embraced so enthusiastically by the Santa Barbara community" said Adam Cavallero, MD, ambulatory regional medical director and primary care physician at UCLA Health. “The new office on Victoria Street will significantly expand our available space for patient care and provide a central location for our generalists and specialists, right in the heart of downtown.”

The Victoria Street Mission-style building is located just off State Street in downtown Santa Barbara and offers free on-site parking.

The UCLA Health Primary & Specialty Care Clinic is open Mon. – Fri. from 8 am to 5 pm. To make an appointment or for more information, visit www.uclahealth.org/santa-barbara-primary-specialty-care or call (805) 564-3233.

The UCLA Health Cancer Care clinic is open Mon. – Fri. from 8 am to 5 pm. The infusion center has expanded hours. To make an appointment or for more information, visit www.uclahealth.org/santa-barbara-cancer-care or call (805) 563-0051.

