New Westmont College exhibition highlights local talent

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Westmont College announced a new art exhibition titled "TBH", short for "To Be Honest", set to open on May 16 showcasing local talent.

Below is a press release from Westmont College on its newest art show:

The exceptional talent of local artists will be on full display at the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art for its annual Tri-County Juried Exhibition May 16-June 15. An opening reception for “[TBH]...To Be Honest,” featuring this year’s juror Walter Maciel, a Los Angeles gallerist, is May 16 from 4-6 p.m. Maciel will announce his award winners at 5:15 p.m.

Pecos Pryor's "Some of a Million," 2023

Maciel, who owns Walter Maciel Gallery in Culver City, reviewed more than 400 submissions from 176 local artists, selecting 45 works by 43 artists for the exhibition.

The exhibition features many familiar names from the local art scene, including Westmont alumnus and former art instructor Pecos Pryor ’10, and includes painting, collage, printmaking, sculpture, watercolor, photography and ceramic.

Maciel directed two art galleries in San Francisco for 14 years before moving to Southern California to open his own gallery in 2006. He graduating from UC Berkeley with a double major in art history and studio art. He is well known for showing art that is edgy, youthful, creative and not always traditional.

Wesley Anderegg's "Dragging My Crap Around," 2024

All the pieces in “TBH” are for sale, with 30 percent benefiting the museum.

The museum is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. It’s closed Sundays and college holidays. For more information, please visit westmont.edu/museum or contact the museum at (805) 565-6162.

Westmont College