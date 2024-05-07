Fire crews assist two people in beach rescue Tuesday night

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Two fishermen required assistance after being caught by high tide in the dark on Monday night, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department (SBCFD).

Beach Rescue: Tajiguas Vista PT. Adult male & female fishing, caught by high tide and nightfall, called 911. After locating vehicle topside, firefighters found & assisted the couple topside from the beach. No injuries reported. All resources available. CT 7:50pm pic.twitter.com/pm9qV8sd0l — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) May 8, 2024

The SBCFD found and helped an adult man and adult woman topside from the beach and gave assistance with no reported injuries from the incident, explained the SBCFD.