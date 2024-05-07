Skip to Content
Fire crews assist two people in beach rescue Tuesday night

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Two fishermen required assistance after being caught by high tide in the dark on Monday night, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department (SBCFD).

The SBCFD found and helped an adult man and adult woman topside from the beach and gave assistance with no reported injuries from the incident, explained the SBCFD.

