Foodbank of Santa Barbara County prepares for new composting machine



GOLETA, Calif. – The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County announced that it has been awarded a big boost in its mission to reduce greenhouse emissions and minimize environmental impact.

The California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery has granted the Foodbank $1 million for composting of organic waste.

The grant from CalRecycle will allow the Foodbank to install composting machines at its north and south county warehouses.

The Foodbank expects the machines to be fully operational in Goleta by June 2025 and in Santa Maria by September 2024.

According to CalRecycle, 2.5 billion meals worth of food that has the potential to be donated, ends up in landfills each year.