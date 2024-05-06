Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Foodbank of Santa Barbara County prepares for new composting machine

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT
By
Published 11:17 am


GOLETA, Calif. – The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County announced that it has been awarded a big boost in its mission to reduce greenhouse emissions and minimize environmental impact. 

The California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery has granted the Foodbank $1 million for composting of organic waste.

The grant from CalRecycle will allow the Foodbank to install composting machines at its north and south county warehouses.

The Foodbank expects the machines to be fully operational in Goleta by June 2025 and in Santa Maria by September 2024.

According to CalRecycle, 2.5 billion meals worth of food that has the potential to be donated, ends up in landfills each year. 

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content