Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Santa Barbara Police Department arrest murder suspect Thursday

City of Santa Barbara
By
New
today at 11:05 am
Published 11:22 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara Police officers arrested an attempted murder suspect Thursday morning for his activity on March 1 at the 200 block of South Voluntario Street, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department (SBPD).

The 25-year-old man from Ventura County fired shots in the aforementioned area though nobody he fired at were injured, detailed the SBPD.

Detectives arrested the Ventura County native through a warrant via a Santa Barbara County judge and he was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on several charges, explained the SBPD.

The man was charged for attempted murder, gang enhancement, possession of a loaded firearm and committing a felony with a firearm while his bail is just over $1 million, according to the SBPD.

This investigation remains active and the SBPD reports no further available information at this time.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
arrest
attempted murder
gang enhancement
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content