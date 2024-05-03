Santa Barbara Police Department arrest murder suspect Thursday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara Police officers arrested an attempted murder suspect Thursday morning for his activity on March 1 at the 200 block of South Voluntario Street, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department (SBPD).

The 25-year-old man from Ventura County fired shots in the aforementioned area though nobody he fired at were injured, detailed the SBPD.

Detectives arrested the Ventura County native through a warrant via a Santa Barbara County judge and he was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on several charges, explained the SBPD.

The man was charged for attempted murder, gang enhancement, possession of a loaded firearm and committing a felony with a firearm while his bail is just over $1 million, according to the SBPD.

This investigation remains active and the SBPD reports no further available information at this time.