Girls Inc. partners with Santa Barbara Unified School District to launch free program for elementary school girls

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Girls Inc. of greater Santa Barbara announced it partnered with Santa Barbara Unified School District to launch a free program for elementary school girls.

The organization provided more information in the following press release:

SANTA BARBARA, CA – Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara is excited to announce a new partnership with the Santa Barbara Unified School District that will bring Girls Inc. programming to elementary schools in the district. This innovative program, approved by the school district and board, will be offered during lunchtime and after school hours, serving up to 600 girls across nine elementary schools in Santa Barbara free of charge to families and the district. Participating schools include:

Adams Elementary School

Cleveland Elementary School

Franklin Elementary School

Harding University Partnership School

Mc Kinley Elementary School

Monroe Elementary School

Roosevelt Elementary School

Santa Barbara Community Academy

Washington Elementary School

This partnership underscores a shared commitment to empowering young girls, and providing them with opportunities to develop essential life skills, confidence, and leadership abilities.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Santa Barbara Unified School District to offer this impactful program to elementary school girls in our community," said Cydney Justman, Executive Director of Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara. "By providing free programming during lunchtime and after school on a regular basis, we aim to reach as many girls as possible and make a meaningful difference in their lives.”

The new program will focus on a range of subjects tailored to the needs and interests of each unique cohort of girls, including leadership development, STEM education, healthy living, and financial literacy. Through interactive workshops, hands-on activities and mentorship, girls will have the chance to explore new interests, build self-esteem, connect with positive role models and make new friends.

“This partnership shows what is possible when we can partner with our great resources available here in Santa Barbara. I am grateful to Girls Inc. for stepping up to help our students in this new program, and

look forward to seeing how this grows to give girls in our District new opportunities to be astronauts, entrepreneurs, doctors, or whatever they want to be,” said Dr. Hilda Maldonado, Superintendent.

Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara will work closely with school administrators, teachers, and staff to refer students, carry out meaningful monitoring and evaluation, and ensure a seamless integration into the school day.

Parents, educators, and community members are encouraged to learn more about the new program by emailing info@girlsincsb.org and help spread the word to families of girls attending an SBUSD elementary school.

About Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara: Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara, a nonprofit organization, inspires girls to be strong, smart, and bold, and prepares them to lead successful, independent, and fulfilling lives. For 65 years, Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara has served girls and families across Santa Barbara County, providing academic enrichment, mentorship, and advocacy.