Jonny D. Wallis Park in Goleta closed temporarily for Splash Pad construction

GOLETA, Calif. – The City of Goleta announced the Jonny D. Wallis Park will be closed temporarily for Splash Pad construction.

GOLETA, CA, April 30, 2024 – Construction of the long-awaited Splash Pad at Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park (170 S. Kellogg) continues prompting some closures. Here is what you need to know. The park, playground, parking lot and restrooms will close starting tomorrow, May 1st. The field, walking perimeter and fitness equipment will remain open for pedestrian access only. The skatepark will reopen on Saturday, May 4th. The project team will work diligently to re-open the impacted areas as soon as it is safe to do so. As the construction project enters this pivotal phase, areas of the park will be closed intermittently to the public to accommodate construction needs. We will keep you updated.

While this project has been delayed several times due to supply chain issues and other unanticipated challenges, the City hopes to have the Splash Pad open sometime this summer. Once it is complete, the much-anticipated recreational attraction will be nestled between the basketball court and one of the picnic shelters.

The City of Goleta appreciates your support and patience as the project moves forward. For questions, please contact JoAnne Plummer, Parks and Recreation Manager at 805-562-5505 or visit the project page on the City’s website at www.cityofgoleta.org.