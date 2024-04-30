Former St. Anthony’s Seminary to be put up for auction

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The historic former St. Anthony's Seminary as part of the Mission lands in Santa Barbara from the late 19th to early 20th century, will soon be up for auction.

The building was originally built near the Santa Barbara mission and served as a school, church and development program for priests throughout the 1900s before being sold to the SRS Garden Street company in 2005.

The property has gained significant interest with its six buildings which include a basketball court, gardens, classrooms, offices, and stunning ocean views among its other structures.

Bidding will open on June 12 and end on June 26 as opening numbers are expected to reach $25 million as the Spanish-style architecture remains a marvel in the community, according to Concierge Auctions.

"This is a property offering with arguably some of the most significant investment potential in Southern California, due to its landmarked status, recent renovations, and best-in-class amenities suitable for a variety of uses. I’m thrilled our sellers of this magnificent asset have once again chosen to partner with Concierge Auctions to help them achieve their goals of identifying market value on their timeline alongside some of the most reputable listing agents in the industry.” Chad Roffers, co-founder and CEO of Concierge Auctions.

The property is available for viewing either in person or virtually and for more information visit the Concierge Auctions website.