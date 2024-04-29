Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Woman found dead near Stearns Wharf Monday morning

John Palminteri
By
today at 4:32 pm
Published 4:29 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A woman was found dead near the dolphin fountain at Stearns Wharf Monday morning, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department (SBPD).

Harbor Patrol officers initially found the woman around 6:34 a.m. and turned the investigation over to the SBPD who concluded no foul play in the death nor any other suspects involved in the incident, explained the SBPD.

The SBPD also detailed that the woman was the only person affected as they turned the investigation over to the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office for identification, detailed the SBPD.

This investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
death investigation
KEYT
Santa Barbara
Stearns Wharf

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content