Woman found dead near Stearns Wharf Monday morning

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A woman was found dead near the dolphin fountain at Stearns Wharf Monday morning, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department (SBPD).

Harbor Patrol officers initially found the woman around 6:34 a.m. and turned the investigation over to the SBPD who concluded no foul play in the death nor any other suspects involved in the incident, explained the SBPD.

The SBPD also detailed that the woman was the only person affected as they turned the investigation over to the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office for identification, detailed the SBPD.

This investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.