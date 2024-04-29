Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network swamped with sick pelicans



SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network is going into emergency response mode.

The wildlife team has been swamped with sick birds.

Wildlife experts say they've been receiving dozens of sick California Brown Pelicans since Tuesday, April 25.

Birds arriving are emaciated and dehydrated with reports of deceased pelicans found across Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties.

Sick pelicans have been rescued across Santa Barbara and Ventura County beaches.

However, wildlife experts believe it’s too early to state the cause of the pelicans’ distress.

It’s also wildlife baby season where the wildlife team is seeing a variety of animals coming to the organization for help.

If anyone sees a sick bird, the wildlife center encourages the community to call for help, and not try to catch it.

If you would like to help SBWCN respond to this event, you can make a donation to rescue and rehabilitate wildlife.

Your support will provide the care, food, fluids, and medications these birds needed to make a full recovery.

The wildlife team encourages the public to call the Wildlife Helpline with any questions or concerns about wildlife in distress.

The Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network helpline information number is 805-681-1080.