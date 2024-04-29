Fire crews rescue and transport woman to hospital via helicopter from rattlesnake bite Monday afternoon

MONTECITO, Calif. – Rescue teams from the Montecito Fire Department (MFD) helped transport a woman to the hospital after a rattlesnake bite on her leg at the Cold Springs Trail Monday afternoon, detailed the MFD.

Crews responded to an initial call time of 3:03 p.m. where the woman was on the east fork of the Cold Springs trail, explained the MFD.

The woman received an airlift to the hospital via helicopter, according to the MFD.

More information for this story will be provided as it becomes available.