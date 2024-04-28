Skip to Content
Fire crews responding to injured biker incident at Camuesa Connection Trail Sunday afternoon

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Published 1:03 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Fire crews responded to an injured biker incident at Camuesa Connection Trail, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department (SBCFD).

Rescue teams found a 42-year-old woman with a lower leg injury near Paradise Road in the Camuesa Connector Trail and the river in Los Padres Forest, explained the SBCFD.

The woman is being transported via helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, detailed the SBCFD.

The original call time for the incident came at 12:02 p.m., detailed the SBCFD.

More information will be provided on this incident as it becomes available.

Caleb Nguyen

