Downtown Santa Barbara farmers market relocating pending city council vote Tuesday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The farmers market in downtown Santa Barbara may have a new home soon due to an upcoming vote on Tuesday.

The Santa Barbara City Council (SBCC) will vote on relocating the Cota community lot farmers market that has served shoppers on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This decision comes with the upcoming construction of a new police station in the same location that is set to begin in the fall.

The permanent location of the farmers market will begin Sept. 7 on State St. between Canon Perdido and Figueroa St. as well as Chapala and Anacapa St.

The SBCC will hold a vote for the following changes on Tuesday as vendors gave their respective thoughts on the relocation decision on Saturday.

For more information on farmers markets across Santa Barbara County, visit its website.