Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Downtown Santa Barbara farmers market relocating pending city council vote Tuesday

John Palminteri
By
Published 3:59 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The farmers market in downtown Santa Barbara may have a new home soon due to an upcoming vote on Tuesday.

The Santa Barbara City Council (SBCC) will vote on relocating the Cota community lot farmers market that has served shoppers on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This decision comes with the upcoming construction of a new police station in the same location that is set to begin in the fall.

The permanent location of the farmers market will begin Sept. 7 on State St. between Canon Perdido and Figueroa St. as well as Chapala and Anacapa St.

The SBCC will hold a vote for the following changes on Tuesday as vendors gave their respective thoughts on the relocation decision on Saturday.

For more information on farmers markets across Santa Barbara County, visit its website.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
farmer's markets
government vote
KEYT
Santa Barbara
santa barbara city council

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content