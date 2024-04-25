Santa Barbara County Fire seeking community feedback for new wildfire protection plan

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The County Fire Department announced Wednesday that it is seeking community feedback on its new wildfire protection plan.

The department provided more information in the following press release:

Seeking Public Input! Santa Barbara County Fire Department is preparing a new Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP) for the Santa Barbara Foothill Communities

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is preparing a Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP) and Transportation Study for the Santa Barbara Foothill Communities. We are seeking input from community members, agencies, environmental groups, and other interested parties to help ensure the CWPP reflects the priorities of the community. Please take the community wildfire survey and register to attend a community workshop! Visit the project StoryMap to learn more about the project.

Workshops Dates and Time:

Tuesday May 14th (6:00pm – 7:30pm)

Santa Barbara Botanic Garden - Blaksley Library: 1212 Mission Canyon Rd. Santa Barbara, Ca. 93105

Wednesday May 22nd (6:00pm – 7:30pm)

Santa Barbara County Fire Department Headquarters: 4410 Cathedral Oaks Rd. Santa Barbara, Ca. 93110

Please provide your input! Fore more information, public survey, and community workshops go to Storymap: http://ims.dudek.com/sbfoothillscwpp