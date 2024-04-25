Public workshop to review concept designs for site of Franceschi House in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department announced community members are invited to share their feedback on potential designs for a future project to honor the legacy of the Franceschi House building and its previous owners.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – April 24, 2024

The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department is seeking public input for a future project at the site of Franceschi House within Franceschi Park. After multiple attempts to restore the building since 1971, the City Council voted unanimously in 2018 to replace Franceschi House with an open-air structure that would honor the legacy of the building and its previous owners, botanist Francesco Franceschi and philanthropist Alden Freeman, while providing access to the public.

Four potential design concepts have been created based on community feedback from an in-person workshop held in February and 696 responses to a public survey.

Some key takeaways from the survey responses included:

91% of respondents said they visit the park for the views.

Terraces (62% of respondents) and stone retaining walls (55% of respondents) were selected as the most valued site elements. 46% of respondents valued the commemorative medallions and stained glass windows of Franceschi House.

Views (84% of respondents) and landscape/horticultural legacy (73% of respondents) were selected as the most important considerations for the design of a future project.

The Department aims to select one design concept for further development through a second community workshop and survey.

Community Workshop

Date and Time: Saturday, May 11, 2024, at 10:00 a.m.

Saturday, May 11, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Location: The Riviera Ridge School, 911 Tremonto Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93103

The workshop will present key takeaways from community feedback before explaining each design concept. Attendees will be invited to share their input and preferred designs. Onsite Spanish translation can be coordinated by contacting SWStewart@SantaBarbaraCA.gov by Tuesday, May 7.

Community Survey

A brief survey will be available online for community members to share their preferences for a future project design. The survey will be open following the in-person workshop on Saturday, May 11, through Monday, May 27, at SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Franceschi.

The preferred design concept will be refined and presented to the Historic Landmarks Commission for review. The Commission’s feedback will be used to refine the concept further and advance design plans. The design and planning phase of the project is expected to be an extensive, multi-year process, including ongoing public outreach and a comprehensive environmental review process.

More information about this project, including answers to frequently asked questions, can be found at SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Franceschi.