Fire crews respond to cliff fall from More Mesa at Austin Road and Orchid Drive Tuesday afternoon

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
today at 12:46 pm
Published 12:41 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Multiple fire personnel arrived at the scene for an elderly woman who fell around 80 feet from a cliff at the More Mesa Bluffs near Austin Road and Orchid Drive Tuesday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department (SBCFD).

The elderly woman fell from the bluff landing on the beach below as a bystander on the beach called 911 for aid, according to the SBCFD.

Fire crews used stair access to reach the patient who was later transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by ground ambulance with a fire medic also present, explained the SBCFD.

The woman reportedly has moderate injuries and was awake during her transport, detailed by the SBCFD.

The SBCFD also asks the community for aid in similar situations. If you see someone near a cliff/bluff in a dangerous situation, do not hesitate to call emergency services for help.

Caleb Nguyen

