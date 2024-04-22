Santa Barbara gas prices up nearly ten cents this week

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Gas prices across Santa Barbara rose by an average of 8.8 cents in the last week for an average total of $5.25 per gallon according to a survey across 56 local gas stations.

Price reports from GasBuddy show the cheapest station in Santa Barbara priced at $4.93 per gallon while the most expensive station was $5.99 per gallon.

The cheapest price in the state was $4.10 per gallon while the highest was $7.29 per gallon as national averages for gas have risen by 4.3 cents per gallon.

One factor that may have caused this price hike in the past month is the nationwide change to summer gasoline but refinery maintenance might be another issue.

"The next few weeks should see many refineries wrapping up their work and gasoline output should rise, putting downward pressure on gasoline prices soon. While Israel's retribution on Iran was somewhat surprising, it was also measured, with Iran virtually not even mentioning it publicly. As such, the price of oil has moved slightly lower, following the de-escalation that now appears to be taking place. I'm hopeful with reduced concern in the Middle East and an end to the seasonal factors pushing prices up that Americans will soon see relief." Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy

For updates on gas prices in your area, visit the GasBuddy website.