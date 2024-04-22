Skip to Content
Hotel Santa Barbara undergoing improvements for better guest experience and to honor history

Hotel Santa Barbara
today at 6:14 pm
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The iconic 75-key boutique Hotel Santa Barbara is undergoing renovations to guest rooms and its first floor for a better guest experience and a more modern look.

New furniture, carpeting, painted walls and other upgrades to bathrooms are just some of the new features coming to the historic building.

“Hotel Santa Barbara is an iconic part of this downtown,” said Chris Cline, General Manager of Hotel Santa Barbara. “We’re eager to reveal these improvements to our guests, which not only pay homage to the hotel’s rich history, but also transform our spaces into havens of luxury and comfort, while preserving their timeless charm.”

The hotel's conference room, flooring and lobby are all set to be renewed for a better experience for all visitors.

For more information, visit the Hotel Santa Barbara website.

Caleb Nguyen

