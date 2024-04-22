Skip to Content
Beautify Goleta Earth Day event breaks records Sunday

GOLETA, Calif. – Over 75 volunteer workers helped clean up over 680 pounds of trash to protect the environment as part of the Beautify Goleta Earth Day event last Saturday.

Brandon Elementary School also hosted a bulky item drop-off where 60 vehicles dropped off nearly 17,000 pounds worth of bulky items.

Young volunteers from Santa Barbara's Montessori Center School were among those who helped cleanup efforts for the community.

Marborg Industries, Elubia's Kitchen and Considered Coffee helped provide logistical support, food and coffee for volunteers during the event.

For more information on how to become a volunteer for the Beautify Goleta project, email them at EnvironmentalServices@cityofgoleta.org

