Discriminatory group display offensive sign on bridge Saturday morning

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A discriminatory group flashed an offensive sign and other material atop a bridge above the highway near the 400 block of West Anapamu Street Saturday morning.

At approximately 11:55 a.m., one anonymous caller reported a group with a discriminatory sign, swastikas and other offensive material on display to the public driving past.

The caller mentioned that one group member reportedly fled inside their neighbor's house and that police were on the scene to clear the area.

Your New Channel 3-12 arrived at the scene shortly after but police officers' arrival forced the discriminatory group to flee.

One bystander at the scene, who wished to remain anonymous, said that the sign read "Aryan Brotherhood Against Foreign Invaders" and that the group's two cars had Iowa license plates.

Another bystander detailed that a separate person smashed one of the group's windshields in.

More details for this story will be provided as it becomes available.