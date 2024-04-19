Former Santa Barbara County marijuana facility robber found dead in U-Haul truck Friday morning

CARPENTERIA, Calif. – A 50-year-old who previously robbed a Carpenteria marijuana facility in 2018 was found dead in the back of a U-Haul truck near Highway 10 in Mid-City Friday morning.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner's office identified Henry Jernigan as the deceased with a gunshot wound wrapped in a nylon-like tarp and blanket, detailed CBS News.

The Los Angeles Police Department found Jernigan's body around 10:25 a.m. in a residential neighborhood as investigators said the U-Haul was stolen before officers found the decomposed remains of the body, explained CBS News.

The LAPD does not believe the renter of the U-Haul is a suspect in the incident that remains under investigation, according to CBS News.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) previously admitted Jernigan twice, first in 2016 from Los Angeles County.

The CDCR reported Jernigan with possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm on Oct. 17, 2016.

Jernigan's second admission to the CDCR came from the aforementioned 2018 robbery of a marijuana facility in Carpenteria.

For the second case, Jernigan was sentenced to seven year, eight months and charged with conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger with an enhancement for being armed with a firearm, explained the CDCR.