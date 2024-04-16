Nationally recognized gastroenterologist joins Sansum Clinic

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Sansum Clinic welcomed Dr. Mick Meiselman to its organization as a renowned gastroenterologist and endoscopic ultrasound specialist Tuesday.

Meiselman's experience will better help determine gastrointestinal for patients and look for other painful symptoms in the stomach such as cancer, pancreatitis, gallstones and other issues.

“Before recruiting Dr. Meiselman to Sansum Clinic, patients had to travel hours from Santa Barbara to receive this state-of-the-art imaging,” commented Dr. Kurt Ransohoff, President, Sutter Health Greater Central Coast Market. “Dr. Meiselman offers a valuable service to our community, and his hiring is a great example of how our partnership with Sutter Health further elevates the level of care and access we provide.”

Meiselman will now be working with other gastroenterologists, surgeons and doctors for other concerns with imagery and further investigations.

His work with the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center is expected to greatly increase the oncology care available to patients who need it.

“For many years, I have collaborated with Dr. Meiselman because I believe strongly in the benefits EUS brings to the diagnosis and management of cancer,” says Dr. W. Charles Conway II, surgical oncologist at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center. “Having access to EUS locally is a tremendous win for patients. This enhances our comprehensive program to care for people with gastrointestinal malignancies, right here on the Central Coast.”

