Housing Authority of City of Santa Barbara honors City Net as outstanding community partner of the year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara honored City Net as its Outstanding Community Partner of the Year on Monday.

The Housing Authority began the award to recognize and thank organizations and businesses that benefit the community and City Net does just so through their aid toward the homeless community.

Both the Housing Authority and City Net paired to establish the SB Connect Home Project in 2019 thanks to a $2 million grant from the California Homeless Emergency Aid program.

City Net also brought together Cottage Health, the Santa Barbara Restorative Police and People Assisting the Homeless as partners toward the Connect Home Project.

Thanks to street outreach provision, case management, housing navigations, bridge housing and other initiatives, City Net's work in Santa Barbara has ended street-level homelessness throughout the county.

The organization's long-term goals remain focused on ending homelessness and providing care for those currently suffering under those circumstances.

In a five year period, City Net has permanently housed 675 citizens, had 1,927 active clients, conducted 12,706 service transactions, provided 654 street exits to shelters and helped 182 adults with income increases.

“The City Net team are an amazing, caring group of people who are mission driven to help the most vulnerable homeless in our community obtain and retain housing,” says Rob Fredericks, HACSB Executive Director and CEO. “They have done tireless work in partnership with us over the last year, as well as other local organizations, with positive results in getting people housed and providing necessary services.”