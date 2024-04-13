Santa Barbara County Animal Services officer honored after convicting two animal cruelty cases

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Animal Services (SBCAS) highlighted Animal Control Officer Hart Friday afternoon for his investigation of two separate cases of animal cruelty.

Officer Hart convicted one owner to a month in jail, two years felony probation and a ten-year ban on owning animals.

Hart also investigated a dog attack from 2022 in which the owner of the attacking dog failed to report the incident, causing the victim animal to undergo euthanasia.

The owner pled guilty to a misdemeanor offense on Friday as a result of Hart's submission of a penal code.

Both cases remind citizens of the dangers of animal cruelty and the SBCAS thanks Hart for working towards this goal.