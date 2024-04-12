FUND Movement Building Grant Cycle to close Monday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The FUND for Santa Barbara announced the Request for Proposals (RFP) for its Movement Building Grant cycle would close on April 15.

The RFP program helps organizations for systemic change nationwide and partners with previous donation ties to the FUND can earn up to $20,000 while new groups can earn up to $10,000.

The Multi-year Movement Building Grant is also open and those with a history with the organization can apply for up to $30,000 over multiple years in this current single-year cycle.

For more information on the FUND, visit its website.