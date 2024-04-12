Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

FUND Movement Building Grant Cycle to close Monday

FUND Santa Barbara
By
Published 8:56 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The FUND for Santa Barbara announced the Request for Proposals (RFP) for its Movement Building Grant cycle would close on April 15.

The RFP program helps organizations for systemic change nationwide and partners with previous donation ties to the FUND can earn up to $20,000 while new groups can earn up to $10,000.

The Multi-year Movement Building Grant is also open and those with a history with the organization can apply for up to $30,000 over multiple years in this current single-year cycle.

For more information on the FUND, visit its website.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
Community Grants Program
financial
Fund for Santa Barbara
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content