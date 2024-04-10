SB Roads provides construction update on Highway 101 for April

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The SB Roads organization announced an update to its construction project on Highway 101 earlier this week.

The Padaro segment will have crews working on new media safety barriers and pavement and Summerland will continue having landscaping on the southbound portion of Highway 101 from Ortega Hill to Wallace Ave.

Crews will work on median draining improvements in Montecito and wall work retention at the southbound San Ysidro off-ramp.

Landscaping will continue at the San Ysidro and Olive Mill Roundabouts tomorrow night at San Ysidro for a drain improvement as well.

Closures will be as follows during the multi-week construction period:

The following information comes from a SB Roads press release:

Closures (weather permitting)

Northbound Highway 101 Sunday nights, 9:00 pm - 5:00 am, 1 lane: Carpinteria Ave to Hermosillo Rd Monday - Thursday nights, 8:00 pm – 5:00 am, 1 lane: Carpinteria Ave to Hermosillo Rd On-ramp at San Ysidro Rd, closed until early 2025, drivers can use the northbound on-ramp at Sheffield Dr

Southbound Highway 101 Sunday nights, 10:00 pm - 7:00 am, 1 lane: Cabrillo Blvd to Carpinteria Ave, on-ramp at Posilipo Rd, on-and-off ramps at N Padaro Ln, off ramp at S Padaro/Santa Claus Ln Monday - Thursday nights, 8:00 pm – 7:00 am, 1 lane: Cabrillo Blvd to Carpinteria Ave, on-ramp at Posilipo Rd, on-and-off ramps at N Padaro Ln, off ramp at S Padaro/Santa Claus Ln, Off-ramp at San Ysidro Rd , closed until this summer. Drivers can use the off-ramp at Sheffield Dr as a detour.

S Jameson Ln Mondays - Thursdays, 7:00 am - 4:30 pm, flaggers will direct traffic at S Jameson Ln between San Ysidro Rd/Eucalyptus Ln and Virginia Rd to install underground supports (piles) for a retaining wall at the southbound off-ramp at San Ysidro Rd. Please expect daytime noise and vibrations during this work. Weekdays, flaggers will direct traffic on S Jameson Ln near the southbound on-ramp at Posilipo Rd.



Highway 101: Montecito

The Montecito segment is located between Sheffield Dr and Olive Mill Rd. The Highway 101 improvements are underway on the San Ysidro Overcrossing in conjunction with the San Ysidro Roundabout.

Courtesy of SB Roads

Highway 101 Freeway lanes Crews will continue work on drainage improvements in the median. Please expect trucks entering and exiting the median at night and day/night noise. Southbound off-ramp at San Ysidro Rd Crews continue installing underground supports (piles) for a new retaining wall (see photo above). Please expect daytime noise and flagging on S Jameson Ln as noted above. Crews will install rebar after the underground supports are installed. Romero and Oak Creek Bridges Crews will remove portions of old bridges and install underground supports (piles) to prepare for temporary widening for upcoming lane shifts. Shoring piles will also be installed to create a construction area. Please expect day/night noise. Montecito Board of Architectural Review The project team had a conceptual hearing at the Montecito Board of Architectural Review (MBAR) on April 4 to discuss revisions based on hydrologic assessments as part of FEMA requirements. The board provided comments and feedback on options for landscaping improvements where changes are needed in the three creeks area between Romero, San Ysidro, and Oak Creeks. The team is researching options and will then go back to MBAR.



Olive Mill Roundabout

The majority of construction occurs between 7:00 am and 4:30 pm.

Crews are finishing up minor items.

San Ysidro Roundabout

The majority of construction occurs between 7:00 am and 4:30 pm.

Night work: Thursday, April 11, 6:00 pm - 7:00 am, crews will install a drainage improvement at the median island on San Ysidro Rd. Please expect night noise and flaggers directing traffic where San Ysidro Rd merges with the roundabout.

Work will continue on landscaping.

Please expect flaggers directing traffic as needed for the roundabout project and utility work.

Highway 101: Summerland

The Summerland segment is located between Sheffield Drive and North Padaro Lane.

Landscaping Crews will continue irrigation work at the northbound and southbound on-and-off ramps at Sheffield Dr. Crews will also install new irrigation on the southbound side of Highway 101 from Ortega Hill down the off-ramp at Evans Ave and along Wallace Ave to the southbound on-ramp. As needed, traffic will shift to one side of the ramps during daytime working hours with the ramps remaining open.



Highway 101: Padaro

The Padaro segment is located between North Padaro Lane and Santa Claus Lane.

Courtesy of SB Roads

Highway 101 median Crews will continue removing old pavement and excavating. Crews will also work on drainage improvements, pave new areas, build safety barriers, and install chain link fencing.

S Padaro Ln Undercrossing For the new bridge, crews will work on retaining walls, slopes, and pedestrian improvements under the bridge.

N Padaro Interchange Concrete Mix Site: Week of April 8, 8:00 pm - 5:00 am, crews will mix concrete for the Padaro segment. By mixing concrete on-site, the project saves an estimated 463,771 truck miles, reduces water use by 400,000 gallons (concrete mixed on-site uses less water), and saves taxpayers between $10-$15 million. Concrete recycling continues by the northbound Highway 101 off-ramp at N. Padaro Ln.



For more information on the following closures, visit the SBROADS website or call via phone at 805-845-5112.