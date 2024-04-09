Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Truck fire forces hard road closure on Highway 154 Tuesday afternoon

Caltrans
By
Published 4:20 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to calls about a truck fire on Highway 154 Tuesday afternoon.

California Highway Patrol reported a hard closure for the roundabout on Highway 154 eastbound at Highway 246 near Santa Ynez.

CHP also detailed just one vehicle impacted by this crash and no injuries to report at this time.

Caltrans District 7 recommends patrons use Highway 101 as a bypass to the crash and that the hard closure was imposed to limit commuters from a low access Highway 154.

The image above displays the full extent of the Highway 154 closure beginning at the roundabout near Santa Ynez in the top left of the photo with the crash site near the bottom right of the photo.

Caltrans District 5 reported all lanes on Highway 154 open as of 4:51 p.m. according to its Twitter account.

More information for this story will be provided as it becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
highway 154
highway 246
KEYT
road closure
roundabout
Santa Barbara
truck fire

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content