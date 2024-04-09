Truck fire forces hard road closure on Highway 154 Tuesday afternoon

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to calls about a truck fire on Highway 154 Tuesday afternoon.

California Highway Patrol reported a hard closure for the roundabout on Highway 154 eastbound at Highway 246 near Santa Ynez.

CHP also detailed just one vehicle impacted by this crash and no injuries to report at this time.

Caltrans District 7 recommends patrons use Highway 101 as a bypass to the crash and that the hard closure was imposed to limit commuters from a low access Highway 154.

The image above displays the full extent of the Highway 154 closure beginning at the roundabout near Santa Ynez in the top left of the photo with the crash site near the bottom right of the photo.

Caltrans District 5 reported all lanes on Highway 154 open as of 4:51 p.m. according to its Twitter account.

All lanes of Hwy. 154 are now open following an incident this afternoon involving a truck fire at San Antonio Creek Road.@CaltransHQ https://t.co/UviZOXLhW8 — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) April 9, 2024

More information for this story will be provided as it becomes available.