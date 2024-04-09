Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Trauma Services to host free child car seat event in Goleta April 13

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – It is estimated that up to 80 percent of car seats are installed incorrectly, according to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Trauma Services.

The hospital, along with several local agencies, is hosting a free drive-up child car seat and booster check event on Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The event will be at the Hollipat parking lot on the corner of Hollister Avenue and Patterson Avenue, across from Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital. No prior registration is necessary.

The objective of this event is to ensure the safety and well-being of children during travel.

No citations will be issued, and there will be no driver's license or registration checks. All caregivers, including parents, guardians and anyone responsible for transporting children, are encouraged to have their child seats inspected by safety experts.

Inspections will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis, and participants are required to bring their vehicle, child, and car seat for assessment.

In accordance with California state laws, Children under two years of age shall ride in a rear-facing car seat unless the child weighs 40 or more pounds or is 40 or more inches tall.

Children under the age of eight must be secured in a car seat or booster seat in the back seat.

Children who are eight years of age OR have reached 4’9” in height may be secured by a booster seat, but at a minimum, must be secured by a safety belt.

This event is organized in collaboration with the County of Santa Barbara Fire Department and Emergency Management Services, Car Seat Concierge, County of San Luis Obispo, Carseat 101, and Safe Kids Santa Barbara County.

For more information, contact Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Trauma Services at 805-569-7521 or visit cottagehealth.org/seatcheck.