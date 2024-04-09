Santa Barbara City College and Arizona State University announce partnership for transfer pathways

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) and Arizona State University (ASU) announced a partnership Monday for transfer credits across both schools through their joint MyPath2ASU program.

The MyPath2ASU program will allow students to smoothly transition from SBCC to ASU through credits or associate degrees in a shorter time than ever.

"SBCC has a strong transfer rate to four-year universities that include Arizona State University, who has created MyPath2ASU, of which we are proud to partner to extend our students opportunities and success," said Angela Warren, SBCC University Transfer Academy Coordinator.

MyPath2ASU will now offer the following benefits to help students transfer easier than ever before:

End-to-end learner navigation through course-by-course guided pathways

Ensure course applicability by assisting students with taking courses that apply to their associate and ASU bachelor’s degree

Guaranteed general admission to ASU and admission into MyPath2ASU major choice if all requirements are satisfied; some majors have additional or higher admission requirements

More than 400 course-by-course guided pathways into immersion and online ASU degree programs

Self-service, degree progress tracking through My Transfer Guide to minimize loss of credit

Connected experience through personalized ASU communications to prepare academically and build a connection to ASU

Both universities will work together to help online course offerings for added paths toward education completion. Credit loss will also be minimized in each student's given major due to these changes.