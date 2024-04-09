Isla Vista Community Services District hosts alternative to Deltopia over the weekend

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – The Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) hosted its third IV Food & Music Spring Festival as an alternative to the unsanctioned Deltopia festival this weekend.

The event hosted six local bands and DJs as over 4,000 residents enjoyed the festivities that included live music, free tacos from vendors and safety stations to address medical needs for any attendee.

The IVCSD partnered with UCSB's student body to distribute free Narcan kits for overdose prevention as 50 residents volunteered to discuss the dangers associated with crowding on bluff patios and balconies.

Meetings for what to do in emergencies during the Deltopia festivities were also held with several agencies dedicated to safety over the weekend and beyond.

“I want to thank each of the local performers, artists, food vendors, Guardian security team, and our staff for hosting such an amazing event. This makes the vision many of us had in 2014 following the “Deltopia riot” a reality, to create an organized event that promotes public safety by drawing people away from the street and private parties to have fun in a safe environment and provide resources for their health and wellbeing. There was also a concerning number of medical emergencies out in the rest of the community and that is something we will need to continue to work with our partners to reduce,” said Jonathan Abboud, IVCSD General Manager.

For more information on the IVCSD, visit its website.