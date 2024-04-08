Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office releases preliminary Deltopia weekend numbers Monday

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - Preliminary numbers from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office (SBCSO) detailed increases in citations and arrests during the unsanctioned spring break event in Isla Vista known as Deltopia compared to last year.

Authorities made 256 citations and 32 misdemeanor arrests between April 5 and April 7, far exceeding last year's totals of 151 citations and 23 arrests respectively.

Large crowds gathered mainly on Saturday afternoon as the ocean side of Del Playa saw plenty of partygoers. Many attendees required medical attention, mainly for alcohol intoxication, and patients were taken to local area hospitals after roadways cleared the crowded streets, explained the SBCSO.

Illegal parties resulted in 13 citations and one paid party was shut down, though the SBCSO reported no cliff falls or overdose fatalities.

One adult male attempted to run off a bluff's edge before Sheriff's Deputies prevented him from doing so, explained the SBCSO.

Two separate reports of rape were also filed over the weekend and the SBCSO detailed that these investigations are currently ongoing.