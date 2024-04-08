Skip to Content
GUSD Summer Food Services Program earns USDA national award

Goleta Union School District
Published 3:33 pm

GOLETA, Calif. – Goleta Union School District announced Monday that its Summer Food Services Program (SFSP) earned a gold certificate from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) 2023 Turnip the Beet Program.

The award recognized the high quality, nutritious and appetizing lunches served to children during summer on a national scale as the district took made-from-scratch to serve in these months.

The USDA's Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) recognized 140 school districts, nonprofits and government agencies with the honor with GUSD earning just one of seven gold awards across the nation.

Appropriate age and cultural backgrounds, student feedback and promotion of healthy food options were all necessary information in consideration for the award.

Evaluation of the SFSP menu came with the availability of fruits, vegetables and whole grains, food diversity and locally sourced ingredients.

