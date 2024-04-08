Dos Pueblos High School media team wins national awards this weekend
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Dos Pueblos High School's media team traveled to Long Beach this weekend where they won national awards for their broadcast work in 2024.
DPNews won first place in Best of Show for two individual categories and Best Broadcast Show at the National Scholastic Press Association in Kansas City.
Over 2,500 high school journalists and advisers attended the convention where the DPNews team took home the prestigious honors.