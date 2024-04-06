Deltopia turns into a busy day of emergency calls for first responders

ISLA VISTA, Calif. -- The Unsanctioned three day Deltopia event in Isla Vista caused many emergency calls and arrests for first responders on Saturday.

This year people traveled from all over the world for the annual spring break event at the University of California Santa Barbara. The streets were filled with spring breakers from up and down the coast and even some as far as Thailand.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office says they prepared, up-staffed and partnered with other local law enforcement and first responders to have a strong presence in the college community.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's, Santa Barbara County Fire, local police and paramedics were on scene for emergency calls. In an effort to secure students and the community the beach was closed down from Friday until Sunday. The bluffs were also gated to help from people trespassing the dangerous heights.

Almost every year, people have fallen off the bluffs and many falls have been fatal. Public Information Officer Raquel Zick, says they did have some trespassing but deputies were on high alert.

Zick said this year partying began much earlier in the morning. By mid-day, firefighters and paramedics were busy with medical calls, many of which were due to alcohol intoxication.

In an effort to help the community stay safe there were first aid, EMT and Narcan booths available for emergencies. Zick added that safety measures will be taken until Sunday evening and a DUI checkpoint will be active in Goleta on Saturday night.

The Sheriff's Department announced the Restorative Justice Program will be suspended from April 6th through 7th meaning all tickets will be sent to the courts. The Restorative Justice Program normally divert students who receive low-level misdemeanors.

Hosts of parties cannot hold crowds of over 250 people, sell tickets, accept donations nor collect fees on residential property. It is also illegal to hold an open container of alcohol on the street or sidewalk and of course illegal for anyone under 21.

The exact numbers of emergency calls and arrests are not available yet but will be in the coming days.