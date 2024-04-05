Toad&Co.’s 12th annual Grilled Cheese Smackdown raises money for Organic Soup Kitchen

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif., Toad&Co. announced Friday that its 12th annual Grilled Cheese Smackdown helped raise money for nutrition and food security throughout Santa Barbara County.

Organic Kitchen was chosen once more as this year's nonprofit partner for the event where ten teams competed for the title of the best grilled cheese sandwich and Golden Spatula Award.

“We are thrilled to again be the recipient of proceeds from the Grilled Cheese Smackdown.” says Andrea Slaby, Chief Operating Officer at Organic Soup Kitchen. “We are honored to receive support from local businesses like Toad&Co who share our commitment to environmentally friendly product sourcing and manufacturing processes.”

Since 2009, the Organic Soup Organization has provided 3 million clean and organic meals to low-income cancer patients and chronically ill citizens across Santa Barbara County.

For more information on how to help the community with these goals, visit the Organic Soup Kitchen website.