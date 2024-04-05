Santa Barbara Education Foundation raises $18,000 for music programs

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Education Foundation (SBEF) announced Thursday it ended its sixth annual Keep The Beat Instrument Drive in February with 40 new instruments and $18,000 in funding for its music programs.

Santa Barbara Unified partnered with 99.9 KTVD to ask members of the community to donate gently used instruments for students in its music programs.

Money raised from the fundraiser will now go toward new instruments, restoration of existing ones and hires to help support bands and music education across the district.

"Research shows that music benefits students' academic and psychological well-being, and after the impact of the pandemic on student learning, we believe it is even more important than ever to include it in our school schedules,” says SB Unified Superintendent Hilda Maldonado. “We are deeply grateful to our community members, our music partners, KTYD 99.9, and all involved in this year's Keep The Beat event. Our music teachers have been able to provide valuable learning to students thanks to the generous donations of time, instruments, and money."

Interviews and performances took place throughout February through the radio station from several school music alums including guitarist Tony Ybarra, singer-songwriter Karla Bonoff and saxophonist Big Bad Voodoo Daddy Karl Hunter.

Keep The Beat entered its 21st year this February and the SBEF consistently looks forward to its continued support for the arts.

For more information about the SBEF, visit its website.