Montecito Fire Department conduct airlift rescue on Hot Springs Trail Friday morning

MONTECITO, Calif. - First responders tended to a 47-year-old woman who suffered a minor head injury on Hot Springs Trail Friday morning.

Montecito Fire Department (MFD) detailed that the woman fell while on the trail and required an airlift after Santa Barbara County's Search and Rescue team hiked to her.

Paramedics treated the 47-year old for hypothermia as well as those minor injuries at a local hospital according to the MFD.

