Santa Barbara - South County

First responders tend to single-car crash on Highway 101 Friday Morning

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
today at 10:10 am
Published 10:17 am

BUELLTON, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire Department (SBCFD) personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash about 50 feet off Highway 101 southbound in the Nojoqui area at 8:57 a.m. Friday morning.

Four passengers were in the vehicle at the time of the incident with one approximately 20-year-old woman requiring medical transport to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for minor injuries, according to SBCFD.

Units remain on the scene but the southbound lane of the highway is now open as of 9:50 a.m., explained the SBCFD.

More information for this story will be provided as it becomes available.

Caleb Nguyen

