City of Goleta opens public review period for annual development block grant action plan

City of Goleta
New
today at 2:59 pm
Published 3:01 pm

GOLETA, Calif. – The City of Goleta is now accepting public comments until May 6 on its Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program to help citizens with affordable housing.

Overall goals for the plan hope to align with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) whose goals are to help underserved populations with housing in the City.

Funding for the 2024-25 planning period will also be set aside during this time as the review period gives the public a chance to offer opinions on what to do with the CDBG funding.

Comments are available for 30 days starting Friday and will end at 5 p.m. on May 6 and should be submitted to the City of Goleta, Neighborhood Services Department, Attn: Cassidy Le Air, 130 Cremona Drive, Goleta, CA 93117 or emailed to cleair@cityofgoleta.org.

Caleb Nguyen

