City of Goleta elects new assistant city manager

GOLETA, Calif. – The City of Goleta announced local long-time staff member Jaime Valdez as its new Assistant City Manager Wednesday morning.

Valdez will start in his new position next Monday after an extensive search for candidates came to a close recently.

“I pride myself on developing and nurturing important relationships to improve collaboration in the workplace and in my personal life,” said Valdez. “As a Goleta native raising a family in the Good Land, I genuinely care about Goleta and its future. I look forward to giving my all to this position and the City of Goleta.”

Valdez grew up in the city before attending UC Berkley and Harvard for his undergrad and master's degrees in Arts and Public Policy respectively.

Since his return to the city in 2006, Valdez has spent the past three years as Director of Neighborhood Services, totaling 16 years of services for the City as a whole.

The city's acquisition of City Hall, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office public safety contract and extension as well as the Goleta Train Depot project have all happened under Valdez's watch.