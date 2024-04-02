Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network announces new documentary: ‘Wild Rescue: A Second Chance at a Wild Life’

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network is teaming up with an acclaimed filmmaker to showcase wildlife rescue and rehabilitation in a new documentary.

Filmmaker Ian Shive of Hidden Pacific IMAX 3D, discovery+ The Last Unknown, Shark Week is creating a new giant screen film "Wild Rescue: A Second Chance at a Wild Life," presented in IMAX®.

The documentary will offer audiences an exploration of the wildlife center's pioneering work in wildlife rehabilitation, telling compelling stories of the animals and people behind the rescue efforts.

The focus of the documentary is to highlight a call to action for the protection of local wildlife and the importance of conservation nationwide.

"Wild Rescue" will feature the newly built, state-of-the-art wildlife hospital that stands as a beacon of hope for over 3,500 animals annually.

The film will capture the essence of the Santa Barbara region spotlighting the dedication of veterinarians, volunteers, and community members who rescue, rehabilitate, and release injured or abandoned wildlife back into their natural habitats.

Shive believes the work of the wildlife center is a shining example of what any community, anywhere in the world can achieve for their local environment.

The film maker said the organization's commitment to educating the public about our coexistence with wildlife and the impact we can have on their survival is at the heart of "Wild Rescue."

“The type of work we do at Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network to rescue wildlife is undertaken by people and organizations around the world. We are excited to amplify the work of wildlife rehabilitation in our community and beyond,” said Ariana Katovich, Executive Director of Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network.

Shive believes that “The place we all understand and interact with the most is the one we call home. By actively participating in efforts to improve our individual communities we have a fighting chance to greatly improve our entire planet, one neighborhood at a time.”

The premiere of the film's trailer was presented at the Giant Screen Cinema Association (GSCA) Film Expo, at the AMC City Walk IMAX Theater in Universal City in March.

This event marks a significant milestone for SBWCN as it showcases its first-ever large format film, fully mastered for IMAX® 2D, highlighting the organization's critical wildlife rescue efforts in the Santa Barbara region and beyond.

The full-length film is anticipated for a Spring 2025 release.

For more details about the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network, visit SBWCN.org.