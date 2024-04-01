Montecito Fire Department recap stormy weekend

MONTECITO, Calif. – The Montecito Fire Department (MFD) asked citizens to be careful in the aftermath of this weekend's stormy weather.

Nearly two inches of rain fell Saturday night and caused the MFD to respond to floods, downed wires, fallen trees and gas leaks throughout the weekend.

MFD and other first responders reported to over 50 incidents caused by the storm over the holiday.

Flooding on Highway 101 caused CHP and CalTrans to close in both directions on Saturday and several vehicle incidents, according to the MFD.

One driver was treated for hypothermia and another eight people plus a dog were rescued in storms that caused several vehicles to either shut down or become stuck on the roads, explained the MFD.

The MFD reminded drivers to remain careful on the road, especially after some road closures on Highway 101 due to a truck blocking several sections of the path.