YouthWell mental health awareness organization opens applications for advisory board internships

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The YouthWell organization announced openings for applications to its Youth Advisory Board (YAB) Internships program for the 2024-25 school year Wednesday.

The program is meant for high school students across Santa Barbara County for mental health education, leadership experience and community help.

The YAB program gives students hands-on experience in mental health awareness through gaining insights, training for peer support, team building, collaboration and more.

YAB's program will last from August 2024 to May 2025 and participants can expect eight to 10 hours of activity per month.

Meetings, retreats and planning the annual Student Advocacy & Mental Wellness Summit will all be parts of the program where students can meet their peers along the way.

Applications are due May 1 to the YouthWell website and for more information, reach out to the YAB program via email.