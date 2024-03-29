Santa Barbara Trapeze Co. host 2nd annual egg hunt

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Easter is on March 31st and different events are happening throughout the central coast.

Santa Barbara Trapeze Company hosts one community event each month and this time it is happening on Easter Sunday.

With rain showing in the forecast, organizers told me that the fun is still going to happen, rain or shine!

This is the second annual egg hunt that the company is hosting and it's free for all.

They're not having one but two egg hunts for kids, along with two spoon races, and kids being able to fly in the sky by doing the trapeze.

“We're really looking forward to Sunday because it's a great opportunity for us to be more members, just the community, you know, try to create more flying trapeze enthusiasts, people who share the same passion," said co-founder of SB Trapeze Co., Randy Kohn.

It is also confirmed that the Easter bunny will also be present at the event.

Within the egg hunts, there will also be a golden egg that will have a prize of a gift card to a free week of summer camp at Santa Barbara Trapeze Co.

“It's a really popular event for people to come on out and the kids to do an Easter egg hunt," said co-founder of SB Trapeze, Shane Weaver. "I remember doing something similar when I was little, and it's exciting to see the kids running around in joy, searching for the eggs.”

If you'd like to find more information about the egg hunt or even classes at Santa Barbara Trapeze Co., you can head over to their official website.