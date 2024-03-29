Santa Barbara County Public Health Department issues general rain advisory for beaches countywide

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department (SBCPHD) reminded residents to stay away from beaches due to rainfall throughout this weekend.

Stormwater runoff that flows through drains into waterways can pose many health risks such as diarrhea, fevers and other illnesses. Contact with stormwater is strongly discouraged for swimmers and surfers.

Large debris such as logs may also show up in the ocean and increased injury risk is possible for those entering beach waters.

The SBCPHD recommends staying away from water for three days following rain and beachgoers should also avoid areas where runoff can carry bacteria and pollutants.

Harvesting shellfish should be prohibited for 10 days after rainfall due to several harmful materials that can end up in shellfish.

Cooking shellfish may kill bacteria but may not get rid of viruses, chemicals or metals within them.