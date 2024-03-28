Superior Court of Santa Barbara asks for Grand Jury volunteers for next year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Superior Court Executive Office Darrel Parker announced the start of recruitment for the 2024-25 Civil Grand Jury term.

Civil Grand Jury members look at local issues and produce reports with findings to help government action at the county and city levels.

No prior experience or training is required to serve and those who apply should expect 25-30 hours of investigations, interviews and attending grand jury meetings.

Members will also gather data, write and edit reports, and conduct their own investigations or interviews.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens aged 18 or older, be able to speak and read English and must be Santa Barbara County residents for at least one year.

Applications are due May 13 before the new Civil Grand Jury period from July 1 to June 20 of next year and can be made online.