Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office shares safety tips ahead of Deltopia weekend

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office (SBCSO) shared tips with visitors headed to the Deltopia festival next weekend in Isla Vista on Thursday.

The city's bluffs are dangerous and the SBCSO reminds festivalgoers to remain on the proper side of fences or rails near bluff edges to prevent falls and possible fatal injuries.

All citations issued between April 6th at 6 a.m. to April 7th at 6 a.m. will be sent to the courts due to the suspension of the Restorative Justice program at said times.

Party hosts cannot collect fees, donations or sell party tickets in residential zones nor sell alcohol without a permit. Parties of over 250 on residential properties are prohibited.

Open alcohol containers are prohibited in public in Isla Vista and those under 21 should not possess alcohol at all. The SBCSO also reminds festivalgoers to drink responsibly and ensure safe returns home.

Noise curfews will be in effect from April 5 to April 8 where music cannot be audible from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. the next day during the festival weekend.

A DUI checkpoint will be held at a random time during the weekend and the SBCSO reminds drivers to remain safe or to find designated drivers.

The SBCSO also reminds festival participants of the Good Samaritan Law where bystanders are encouraged to assist in emergencies involving a drug or alcohol overdose.

Those under the influence or sober will face no liability if a call for aid is made under this specific law.

Parking permit programs through the City of Goleta will be in place during the weekend for neighborhoods closest to Isla Vista. University 1 and 2 neighborhoods along with the Cannon Green Condominium complex are all available.

Area boundaries will be Cannon Green Drive to the west, Hollister Avenue to the north, Storke Road to the east and Whittier Drive to the south.

Visitors can find a parking map and other frequently asked parking questions at the city of Goleta's parking section of its website.

All of these guidelines can also be found on the SBCSO's YouTube channel and are in place to ensure both a safe and fun weekend for all.